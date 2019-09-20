Faghani now full-time referee at Hyundai A-league

Faghani recently made the decision to migrate to Australia for family reasons and as a result FFA offered him a contract to officiate in the A-League.

An extremely well respected international match official, Faghani most recently refereed two matches at the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 as well as four matches at the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 including the third place play-off match between Belgium and England, two matches at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 and also the gold medal match at the 2016 Olympic Games Men’s Football tournament between Germany and Brazil.

He was named the AFC Referee of the Year in 2016 and 2018 and is probably best remembered by Australians as the referee for the AFC Asian Cup Australia 2015 final between the Socceroos and Korea Republic in Sydney.

Born in 1978, Alireza Faghani has been on the international list of referees since 2008 and has officiated important matches like 2014 AFC Champions League Final, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Final, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup Final, 2016 Olympic Football Final and 2018 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off.

HJ/13980629000069