Iranian woman to be match commissioner at final of 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup kicked off in Paraguay on November 21, and it will wrap up tonight with the final match between the Portuguese and Italian teams.

While FIFA had previously sent a letter to Iranian woman Paria Shahryari as the match commissioner during all days of the tournament, she has also been selected as a match commissioner in the final match.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time FIFA nominates a woman as a match commissioner during beach soccer world cups.

