Iranian female football referees to officiate Olympics qualifiers

Mahsa Ghorbani (referee) and Ensieh Khabbaz Mafinejad (assistant referee) will go to China’s Wuhan to judge Group B of the third round of qualifiers.

Eight teams have made it into the third round of 2020 AFC Women’s Olympics Qualification. The teams have been drawn in two groups of four to play a round-robin format. Matches of the Group B, which comprises Australia, China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei, will be held in China’s Wuhan on Feb. 3 to 9.

North Korea, South Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar constitute Group A and will compete in South Korea’s Jiju in the same date as Group B.

Winners of each group will take on the runner-up of the other group in two legs and the winners of this play-off games will win the Olympics quota. Japan has already secured its spot in the games as the host country.

MAH/ 4803171