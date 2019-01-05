Sheikh Salman hands out ‘AFC Referees Special Award’ to Iranian referees

In a ceremony held on Friday on the sideline of AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the AFC chief presented Alireza Faghani, Reza Sokhandan, and Mohammadreza Mansouri with their ‘AFC Referees Special Award’.

Iranian referees were absent at the main ceremony which was held on November 28, 2018, in Muscat, Oman.

The Iranian trio delivered a superb performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, officiating four games including the third-place playoff between Belgium and England.

