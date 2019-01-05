  1. Sports
Sheikh Salman hands out ‘AFC Referees Special Award’ to Iranian referees

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, the president of Asian Football Confederation, presented ‘AFC Referees Special Award’ of 2018 to world-class Iranian referees.

In a ceremony held on Friday on the sideline of AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the AFC chief presented Alireza Faghani, Reza Sokhandan, and Mohammadreza Mansouri with their ‘AFC Referees Special Award’.

Iranian referees were absent at the main ceremony which was held on November 28, 2018, in Muscat, Oman.

The Iranian trio delivered a superb performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, officiating four games including the third-place playoff between Belgium and England.

