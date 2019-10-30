Iranian wrestlers bags 1 gold, 1 bronze in U23 World C’ships

Mojtaba Goleij gained a commanding 8-2 victory over 2017 Junior World champion Shamil Musaev of Russia in the final of 97kg category to collect his second world title.

Also, Alireza Sarlak defeated Mongolia’s Zanabazar Zandanbud in the bronze contest of 57kg. Cuba’s Reineri Andreu Ortega overpowered Adlan Askarov of Kazakhstan to win the gold medal of this category.

Here are the full results of Tuesday’s competitions as reported by United World Wrestling:

57 kg

GOLD - Reineri ANDREU ORTEGA (CUB) df. Adlan ASKAROV (KAZ), 10-0

BRONZE - Afgan KHASHALOV (AZE) df. Ramiz GAMZATOV (RUS), 5-2

BRONZE - Alireza Nosratolah SARLAK (IRI) df. Zanabazar ZANDANBUD (MGL), 7-4

65 kg

GOLD - Turan BAYRAMOV (AZE) df. Takuma TANIYAMA (JPN), 3-2

BRONZE - Maxim SACULTAN (MDA) df. Ilman MUKHTAROV (FRA), 7-3

BRONZE - Ihor NYKYFORUK (UKR) df. Ernazar AKMATALIEV (KGZ), 8-8

70 kg

GOLD - Mirza SKHULUKHIA (GEO) df. Cherman VALIEV (RUS), fall

BRONZE - Haruki SENO (JPN) df. Oleksii BORUTA (UKR), 3-0

BRONZE - Daud IBRAGIMOV (AZE) df. Amirhossein Ali HOSSEINI (IRI), fall

79 kg

GOLD - Tariel GAPHRINDASHVILI (GEO) df. Abubakr ABAKAROV (AZE), fall

BRONZE - Ramazan Ishak SARI (TUR) df. Muhamed Mustafa MCBRYDE (USA), 8-3

BRONZE - Radik VALIEV (RUS) df. Veer Dev GULIA (IND), 5-4

97 kg

GOLD - Mojtaba GOLEIJ (IRI) df. Shamil MUSAEV (RUS), 8-2

BRONZE - Dzianis KHRAMIANKOU (BLR) df. Givi MATCHARASHVILI (GEO), 8-5

BRONZE - Danylo STASIUK (UKR) df. Serik BAKYTKHANOV (KAZ), 4-1

The 2019 U23 World Championships began in Budapest on Oct. 28 and will run through Nov. 03. The competition will be held in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women categories.

MAH/ 4758516