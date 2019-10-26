Iran U23 freestyle team departs for Hungary to attend World C’ships

The Iranian freestyle team will be represented by the following athletes:
57kg: Alireza Sarlak
61kg: Mohammad Bagher Yakhkeshi
65kg: Abolfazl Hajipour
70kg: Amirhossein Hosseini
74kg: Mohammad Nokhodi
79kg: Ali Savadkouhi
86kg: Kamran Ghasempour
92kg: Hossein Shahbazi
97kg: Mojtaba Gelich
125kg: Amirhossein Zare
The 2019 U23 World Championships will kick off in Budapest on Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 03. The competition will be held in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women categories.
The freestyle competition is slated to be held from Oct. 28 to 30.
In the 2018 edition of the event held in Romania, the Iranian freestyle team grabbed 1 gold and 4 bronze medals and finished third with 105 points. Russia claimed the title with 181 points and Georgia ranked next with 108.
MAH/ 4756238
