26 October 2019 - 16:39

Iran U23 freestyle team departs for Hungary to attend World C’ships

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestlers left Tehran for Budapest on Saturday to participate in the 2019 edition of the U23 World Wrestling Championships.

The Iranian freestyle team will be represented by the following athletes:

57kg: Alireza Sarlak

61kg: Mohammad Bagher Yakhkeshi

65kg: Abolfazl Hajipour

70kg: Amirhossein Hosseini

74kg: Mohammad Nokhodi

79kg: Ali Savadkouhi

86kg: Kamran Ghasempour

92kg: Hossein Shahbazi

97kg: Mojtaba Gelich

125kg: Amirhossein Zare

The 2019 U23 World Championships will kick off in Budapest on Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 03. The competition will be held in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women categories.

The freestyle competition is slated to be held from Oct. 28 to 30.

In the 2018 edition of the event held in Romania, the Iranian freestyle team grabbed 1 gold and 4 bronze medals and finished third with 105 points. Russia claimed the title with 181 points and Georgia ranked next with 108.

