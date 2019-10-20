Pres. Rouhani hails massive participation at Arbaeen processions

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, in his message, Hassan Rouhani described this year’s Arba’een procession as an unprecedented event that “displayed Islam’s power and disappointed the enemies more than ever.”

His messages read “today is the reminder of the memory of the dear small caravan in Karbala Desert, which has created enormous waves of vigilance and awakening throughout the entire world.”

“I wish that all pilgrims’ prayers are accepted and appreciate all religious groups and the Iraqi nation and government for hosting pilgrims well,” he further wrote.

The President also added “I would also like to appreciate all people who have been working for holding this divine event, especially ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Roads and Urban Development, and Culture and Islamic Guidance, as well as the police, security forces, the Red Crescent Society, and Hajj and Pilgrimage Organisation.”

Rouhani has also thanked the people of the western and southwestern province of Ilam, Kermanshah and Khuzestan for providing their services to the Arbaeen pilgrims.

MNA/PR