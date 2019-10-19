While in Iraq, VP Jahangiri holds phone call with Iraqi PM on Arbaeen Day

The First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri arrived in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf on Arbaeen pilgrimage day on Saturday, which marks the forty days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

During the phone conversation with the Iraqi prime minister, Jahangiri expressed gratitude to the Iraqi people and government for hosting the million-people religious ceremony, stating “Arbaeen has turned into a symbol of power, solidarity, and unity of the Muslim world.”

Expressing Iran’s readiness to solve the problems of Arbaeen pilgrims, the first vice president described serving millions of Imam Hussein (PBUH) as a duty for the governments of the region.

The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, emphasized the importance of the Arbaeen processions for the unity of the Muslim nations in the region and expressed his appreciation to the participation of the first vice president and Iranian pilgrims at the glorious religious ceremony.

He asked Jahangiri to give his best regards to the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and urged for compiling an extensive plan to strengthen relations between the two neighbors.

According to the latest reports, the Iranian vice president has paid a visit to the holy shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) in the holy city of Najaf. He is planned to join the Arbaeen trek between the two holy cities of Najaf and Karbala and visit makeshift camps set up by Iraqis and Iranians known as Mawkibs to host Arbaeen pilgrims on his trek.

Annually, millions Muslims and people from other faiths with various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.