Iran defense minister hails Iraq for maintaining Arbaeen security

In separate phone calls with Iraqi interior minister, chief of staff of armed forces and head of Popular Mobilization Committee Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iranian minister thanked the Iraqi government and nation for handling over three million Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen season, and described it as sign of brotherhood, solidarity and deep cultural understanding between the two countries.

He said this year’s rituals, with the massive participation of Muslims from around the world, conveyed an important message of freedom-seeking and unity to the world.

Arbaeen, known as the world’s largest annual Muslim pilgrimage, comes 40 days after Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram when Imam Hossein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala at the hands of the tyrant of the time, Yazid I, in the seventh century.

Every year, millions of Shia and Sunni Muslims, and those from other faiths depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the occasion.

