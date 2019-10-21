Judiciary head hails Arbaeen role in uniting Islamic Ummah

Speaking at a session of Supreme Judicial Council of the Judiciary on Monday, Ebrahim Raeisi hailed the massive turnout for the Arbaeen processions this year as creating a united front against enemies of the Islamic Ummah.

“The great Arbaeen epic is the symbol of unity, peace, and progress of the Islamic Ummah,” according to the Judiciary chief.

Raeisi also expressed gratitude to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for wisely attaching great importance to Arbaeen processions. He further appreciated all the authorities, apparatuses and the security forces as well as the people and government of Iraq for their role in ensuring the security of Arbaeen pilgrimage and providing services to them.

Elsewhere, he pointed out that since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and in line with the guidance of that both the Founder and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and Ayatollah Khamenei, the Islamic Republic has pursued constructive engagement with the world and cooperating with different nations and the governments.

But, the Judiciary chief noted that resistance and actively standing against enemies such as the United States has also been one of the principles of the Islamic Republic’s strategy.

He noted that the foreign sanctions that are targeting the regional influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran and are aimed at creating division in Iran will fail to achieve their goals.

KI/4752242