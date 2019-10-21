Over 15.2mn pilgrims attend this year’s Arbaeen ceremonies in Karbala

The al-Abbas's Holy Shrine announced on Saturday, in an official statement received by the al-Kafeel Global Network, that the number of the visitors during the Arba'een of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) of this year, i.e. from October 6 to 19, 2019, has reached 15.229.955 visitors, according to the statistics given by the electronic counting system for the arrivals from the main entrances of Karbala.

The following is the text of the statement:

"As usual for more than 13 centuries, the holy city of Karbala was honored by the guests and visitors of Aba Abdillah al-Hussein (peace be upon him) in the blessed Ziyarat of Arba'een this year.

The servants of the holy shrines had the great honor to receive them and render their services to the visitors. These services included many activities such as documenting the the number of visitors by the electronic counting system for arrival at the main entrances of Karbala. This system was installed and managed by the Communications' division of the al-Abbas's Holy Shrine for the fourth year in a row, and the statistical analysis documentation of the rest of the services in the holy city of Karbala by the al-Kafeel Center for Information and Statistical Studies.



The number of visitors registered according to the electronic counting system in five axes (Baghdad - Karbala, Najaf - Karbala, Babylon - Karbala, Hussaynia - Karbala, and al-Hurr-Karbala.) is 15,229,955 visitors, in the said period.

The number of visitors in the preceding year was 15,322,949."

On October 20, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to appreciate efforts of the country in holding this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

MNA/