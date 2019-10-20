  1. Economy
20 October 2019 - 15:50

Iran, Iraq have construction of Mehran-Najaf highway on agenda: road min.

Iran, Iraq have construction of Mehran-Najaf highway on agenda: road min.

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Road Minister Mohammad Eslami announced on Sunday that Iran and Iraq have construction of Mehran-Najaf highway on agenda.

As he informed, the required negotiations for construction of this highway have been conducted between the two sides to ease transportation of cargoes and pilgrims during Arbaeen and other religious ceremonies.

Distance between Mehran in Ilam province, Iran and Najaf in Iraq is almost 213 kilometers.

As Eslami added, the required land for construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway is to be supplied in near future.  

As reported, grounds have been prepared for Shalamcheh-Basra and the project for construction 32 km line and a bridge will be operational soon.

The project will be made by financing provided by Mostazafan Foundation, reports say.

MNA/ 4751246

News Code 151407

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News