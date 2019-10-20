Iran, Iraq have construction of Mehran-Najaf highway on agenda: road min.

As he informed, the required negotiations for construction of this highway have been conducted between the two sides to ease transportation of cargoes and pilgrims during Arbaeen and other religious ceremonies.

Distance between Mehran in Ilam province, Iran and Najaf in Iraq is almost 213 kilometers.

As Eslami added, the required land for construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway is to be supplied in near future.

As reported, grounds have been prepared for Shalamcheh-Basra and the project for construction 32 km line and a bridge will be operational soon.

The project will be made by financing provided by Mostazafan Foundation, reports say.

