Iran envoy thanks Iraqi govt., people for warm hospitality towards Arbaeen pilgrims

In his message on Sunday, Masjedi described Arbaeen as a glorious religious ceremony and the most important phenomenon in the Islamic world which brings together the two Muslim nations of Iran and Iraq closer to each other than ever.

“Undoubtedly one of the marvelous blessings of this event is the promotion of brotherhood, solidarity and empathy among the Islamic Ummah,” the Iranian diplomat added.

At the end of his statement, he expressed appreciation to the noble, pious and loyal people and the respectable government of Iraq for their warm and sincere hosting of millions of Iranian pilgrims, whishing success and well-being for the people of Iraq from God almighty.

Every year, millions of Muslims and followers of other faiths with various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

