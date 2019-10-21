Iranian interior min. thanks Iraq for hospitality during Arbaeen ceremonies

In his message to Yassin Taha Hassan al-Yasseri, the Iranian minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, thanked Iraqi government for its provided services and taken measures during Arabeen ceremonies.

He went on to appreciate all the officials, Marja's, and people of Iraq for hosting of pilgrims from Iran and other countries during the processions.

Rahmani Fazli also voiced readiness for expansion of mutual ties between Iran and Iraq in this message.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, on Sunday, sent a message to Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to appreciate efforts of the country in holding this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

“This gathering demonstrated, more than ever, that Arbaeen is not just a calendar event; rather it is a lasting historical miracle and the most powerful media to introduce the culture of Imam Hossein and the Ashura uprising,” he noted in the message.

He went on to say that this year’s Arbaeen which was held with millions of Muslims in participation sent a message of 'freedom' to all the world.

Rouhani noted that the event was a demonstration of ‘unity’ especially between people of Iran and Iraq and that it has created a unified front against ‘tyranny, discrimination and violence’.

As reported, from October 5 to October 19 (Arbaeen ceremonies), over 15.22 million pilgrims entered the holy city of Karbala from five cities of Baghdad, Najaf, Babylon, al-Hurr and Hussainiyeh, according to the statistics given by the electronic counting system for the arrivals from the main entrances of Karbala.

