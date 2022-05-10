33rd edition of TIBF inaugurated in Tehran

In this edition of the Book Fair, a number of 30 prominent publishers from 30 countries have participated.

In the inaugural ceremony, the Head of 33rd TIBF Yasser Ahmadvand said that 1,700 publishers will host book enthusiasts. Moreover, 1,100 publishers will put their books on display online.

Books of 170 foreign publishers will be showcased during the exhibition, he said, adding that about 50 guests from 30 countries will visit the cultural event.

This is the first time that this fair is held both virtually on the ground and virtually simultaneously, he emphasized.

This cultural event is held in cooperation with the Post Company of Iran and books will be forwarded to the applicants for free, Ahmadvand added.

The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair will kick off its work on Wednesday, May 11 and book enthusiasts and interested individuals can visit Tehran’s Mosalla as of tomorrow and embark on buying their books. The exhibition opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair will run until May 21.

The Fair will be held in two sections of online and in-person.

