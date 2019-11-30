Turkey announced ‘special guest’ in 33rd TIBF

For this purpose, the 4th session of Policymaking Council of 33rd edition of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) was held on Nov. 27 as headed by the Deputy Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi.

In this session, neighboring Turkey was selected as the 'special guest' of 33rd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF).

Earlier, Omani, Afghan, Italian, Russian and Chinese countries attended Tehran International Book Fair as ‘special guest’.

MNA/FNA13980909000155