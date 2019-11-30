  1. Culture
30 November 2019 - 13:47

Turkey announced ‘special guest’ in 33rd TIBF

Turkey announced ‘special guest’ in 33rd TIBF

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Republic of Turkey was announced as the ‘special guest’ of 33rd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF).

For this purpose, the 4th session of Policymaking Council of 33rd edition of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) was held on Nov. 27 as headed by the Deputy Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi.

In this session, neighboring Turkey was selected as the 'special guest' of 33rd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF).

Earlier, Omani, Afghan, Italian, Russian and Chinese countries attended Tehran International Book Fair as ‘special guest’.

MNA/FNA13980909000155

News Code 152841

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News