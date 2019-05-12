Iran, Italy to expand cultural coop.

Deputy of Tehran International Book Fair and Executive Director of Iran Cultural Fairs Institute Ghader Ashena met President of Turin International Book Fair Silvio Viale on the sideline of 33rd Turin International Book Fair 2019.

Referring to Tehran International Book Fair, Ashena said that TIBF has turned into a landmark book fair in Middle East and Asia, and this event is the most significant financial turnover in the field of Iran’s culture.

Given Italy was the year’s Guest of Honor at TIBF in 2017, he noted that Iran is going to participate at Turin International Book Fair as guest of honor due to the suggestion of Italian embassy in Tehran. He also invited Silvio Viale to visit TIBF in 2020.

The purpose of Iran Cultural Fairs Institute’s presence at 33rd Turin International Book Fair is to examine the quantitative and qualitative level of this exhibition for the proper participation of Iranian publishers and evaluation of being special guest of Iran at this exhibition, he added.

Silvio Viale also said that he is glad that Iran has participated in this exhibition for the first time, adding, an average of 1,200 publishers have participated in this event and it is expected to visit by 150.000 visitors.

Turin International Book Fair officials believe that special guests should be selected from different parts of the world every year, Viale noted.

The Turin International Book Fair is Italy's largest trade fair for books, held annually in mid-May in Turin, Italy. It is held on 9-13 May 2-019.

ZZ/ 4614831