Iran's Leader visits Tehran Intl. Book Fair

As per tradition, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair curerntly underway at the Grand Mosalla of Tehran. While there, Ayatollah Khamenei engaged in talks with a number of publishers present at the fair.

The details of the visit will be published later.

Over the years, Tehran International Book Fair has turned into a landmark book fair in Middle East and Asia after holding 31 editions in a row. Every year in late April, an average of 3,000 domestic and 800 foreign publishers participate in the event. The foreign publishers substantially offer their materials in English or Arabic, while titles in French, German, Chinese, Korean or Japanese are also available.

30 countries are participating at the exhibition this year. China is this year’s Guest of Honor at TIBF, with a delegation of 150 representatives from its publishing industry.

The 32nd Tehran Book Fair will wrap up on May 4.

