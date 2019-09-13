Iran taking part in 31st edition of Syrian Book Fair

According to the Public Relations Dept. of the ICFI, 350 titles of books, authored in the field of literature of Sacred Defense, religion, contemporary literature, children and young adults, Iranology, art, Persian language teaching and literary books, will be showed in this edition of the fair.

Introducing Tehran Intl. Book Fair (TIBF) within the framework of brochure, inviting participating publishers in the fair for attending 32nd edition of TIBF, introducing ‘grant’ plan to facilitate selling Iranian books, providing brochure entitled ‘an overview to publishing industry in Iran’ into English, etc. are of the salient activities of Iranian pavilion in this edition of the fair.

The 31st edition of Syrian Book Fair kicked off on Thu. Sept. 12 and will run until Sept. 22.

