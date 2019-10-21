  1. Culture
21 October 2019 - 10:20

Iranian publishers attend Belgrade Intl. Book Fair

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The 64th edition of Belgrade Book Fair, the most visited cultural event in Serbia, kicked off on Sunday with Iranian publishers attending the event.

The Iranian pavilion, organized by the country’s Cultural Fairs Institute, is showcasing over 100 books, handicrafts, maps, films and cultural brochures at the event.

Various religious, cultural and literary books such as Nahj al-Balagha, Al-Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya, Masnavi, Bustan, Conference of the Birds, Parvin E'tesami’s pomes, Rubâ'iyât of Omar Khayyâm, Anecdotes of Pious Men are being showcased by the Iranian representatives.

The 64th International Belgrade Book Fair, with a floor area of some 30,000 square meters, has drawn 500 publishing houses and thousands of visitors.

The Book Fair was opened by Milovan Vitezovic, writer and chairmen of Serbia's association of writers together with Haitham Al-Haj Ali, president of the General Egyptian Book Organization, who represents Egypt, the guest country this year.

