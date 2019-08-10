Iranian delegation visits Iraq to discuss joint railway project

Speaking to reporters on the latest developments regarding the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, which is a major railway that will connect Iran to neighboring Iraq, the Director General of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company of Iran Kheirollah Khademi said that an Iranian delegation from his company and Mostazafan Foundation have recently visited Iraq to hold talks on the project.

Khademi added that the Iranian delegation visited the site where Shalamcheh-Basra railway is going to start, adding that whenever the Iraqi side assign the land that is needed for the implementation of the project, the experts will be deployed there and the Iranian Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company will evaluate the needed credit.

The railway connects the city of Shalamcheh in southwestern Iran to Basra in southern Iraq. The Shalamcheh-Basra railway project is estimated to cost 2.22 billion rials and can link Iran to Syria via Iraq, a Press TV report evaluated as such back in April.

