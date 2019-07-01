Shalamcheh-Basra railway project to be implemented in Autumn

Khademi, who is also the head of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, said that after signing a cooperation agreement between Iran and Iraq, the contractor and investor of the 32-kilometer Shalamcheh-Basra railroad were designated.

“We are ready to implement the project in Iraq, expecting the Iraqi government to allocate the intended land of the project to us,” he added.

In early June Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami had named holding talks with Iraqi side on selecting a contractor for Shalamcheh-Basra railway among his ministry’s top priorities during the current Iranian year (ending on March 20, 2020).

HJ/FNA 13980410000458