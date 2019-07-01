  1. Economy
1 July 2019

Shalamcheh-Basra railway project to be implemented in Autumn

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Shalamcheh-Basra railway project will be implemented within three months, Iranian Deputy Road Minister Kheirollah Khademi said in a joint meeting between heads of the railways of Iran, Iraq and Syria in Tehran on Monday.

Khademi, who is also the head of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, said that after signing a cooperation agreement between Iran and Iraq, the contractor and investor of the 32-kilometer Shalamcheh-Basra railroad were designated.

“We are ready to implement the project in Iraq, expecting the Iraqi government to allocate the intended land of the project to us,” he added.

In early June Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami had named holding talks with Iraqi side on selecting a contractor for Shalamcheh-Basra railway among his ministry’s top priorities during the current Iranian year (ending on March 20, 2020).

