Ardabil province to get linked to Azerbaijan via railway: MP

“Studies on Ardabil-Parsabad railway will be carried out within two months and having the project implemented, Ardabil province will get linked to the Republic of Azerbaijan railway network,” Mohammad Feizi told reporters.

Ardabil-Azerbaijan railway line has great importance in the development of relations between borders. The construction of the railway line will make a powerful contribution to the development of agriculture and tourism in the Ardabil province.

In June 2018, Iran’s the time Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi invited Azerbaijan to join a new railroad that links the border town of Parsabad in Iran’s Ardabil Province to Mugan Plain in northwestern Iran and the southern part of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The mapping process and designing of the railway line completed in late August 2019.

The project is similar to Astara-Astara Railroad.

