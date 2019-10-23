Iranian documentary 'Exodus' awarded at New Orleans filmfest.

The 30th edition of the Oscar-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival was held in New Orleans in the US state of Louisiana on October 16-23 and the Iranian documentary ‘Exodus’ directed by Bahman Kiarostami won the Special Jury Award.

‘Exodus’ had also received an Award of Excellence at the New Asian Currents section of the Japanese film festival.

The documentary focuses on migrant workers from Afghanistan who entered Iran illegally and now wish to go back home, and they make their case at the government center near the border. ‘Exodus’ narrates the stories of people with different family and work circumstances from Iran with a reggae lilt, according to the festival.

Bahman, son of the celebrated filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, said that he was inspired by his father in making ‘Exodus’. “The film owes a debt to Abbas Kiarostami’s ‘Homework’ and ‘First Graders’.”

