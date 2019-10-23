  1. Culture
23 October 2019 - 20:10

Iranian documentary 'Exodus' awarded at New Orleans filmfest.

Iranian documentary 'Exodus' awarded at New Orleans filmfest.

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Bahman Kiarostami’s documentary ‘Exodus’ has won the Special Jury Award at the 30th edition of New Orleans Film Festival.

The 30th edition of the Oscar-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival was held in New Orleans in the US state of Louisiana on October 16-23 and the Iranian documentary ‘Exodus’ directed by Bahman Kiarostami won the Special Jury Award.

‘Exodus’ had also received an Award of Excellence at the New Asian Currents section of the Japanese film festival.

The documentary focuses on migrant workers from Afghanistan who entered Iran illegally and now wish to go back home, and they make their case at the government center near the border. ‘Exodus’ narrates the stories of people with different family and work circumstances from Iran with a reggae lilt, according to the festival.

Bahman, son of the celebrated filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, said that he was inspired by his father in making ‘Exodus’. “The film owes a debt to Abbas Kiarostami’s ‘Homework’ and ‘First Graders’.”

KI/4754639

News Code 151540

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News