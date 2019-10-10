Russia will push for Turkish-Syrian dialogue: Lavrov

“Now we will seek the need to establish a dialogue between Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic. We have reason to believe that it is in the interests of both parties, ”RIA Novosti quoted Lavrov as saying.



According to him, Russia is interested in speedy calming the situation in the north of Syria.



He noted that Moscow understands Ankara’s concerns, but they should be settled taking into account the interests of Damascus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran also called for an immediate end to the attacks and withdrawal of Turkish troops from the Syrian territory in an statement on Thursday.

Understanding Turkey's security concerns, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers any military action as a road to widespread material and humanitarian damages, the statement said.

Iran believes that the mere solution to the ongoing unrest passes through taking peaceful measures and via respecting Syrian national sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the Adana Agreement, it said.

Turkey launched the operation on Oct.9 claiming to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

As reported, Turkish troops are continuing their advance into northern Syria following a ground offensive launched as part of the so-called Operation Peace Spring, the Defense Ministry said early on Oct. 10.

MNA/