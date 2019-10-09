Parl. Speaker Larijani cancels trip to Istanbul after Turkey starts Syria operation

Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, who had been invited by his Turkish counterpart to attend a parliamentary meeting in Istanbul, canceled his travel after the army of the neighboring country launched its long-threatened operation on Syria's soil.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier today the launch of a new military operation in northeast Syria despite opposition from many countries across the world.

Syria has described the operation as 'aggression' and in flagrant violation of its territorial integrity and has vowed to defend its soil by any means.

Iran has also opposed the Turkish operation and has warned against its consequences.

The UN Security Council plans to hold a session tomorrow at the request of the European countries to discuss the Turkish attack at Syrian regions.

