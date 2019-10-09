Deployment of Turkish troops to Syria will harm region: Vaezi

“While the presence of foreigners including American forces, without permission of the Syrian government, has endangered the security of the region, it is necessary to resolve the conflicts via negotiations,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting.

“The US has announced that it will pull out troops from Syria,” he said, “We welcome the move and hope that the US will leave other countries, too.”

“Different countries can hold talks with each other, reach agreements and solve their problems per se,” he added.

Addressing Saudi Arabia’s suggestion for holding talks with Iran, Vaezi said: “the Islamic Republic believes that the region is in dire need for peace and regional countries should have the chance to negotiate with one another.”

“Iran does believe in negotiations,” he reiterated.

“Considering the ongoing conditions of the region, Saudi Arabians have come to the conclusion that war cannot provide their benefits. If they want to resolve the conflicts with Iran besides the Yemen crisis, the Islamic Republic welcomes conducting negotiations with them,” he added.

