Arab League Council to hold emergency meeting on Turkish operation in Syria

The meeting, which will focus on what the organization’s statement called "Turkish aggression", is set to take place at Egypt's request, according to SPUTNIK.

Turkey launched the operation on Oct. 9 claiming that it seeks to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

In a Thursday statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry voiced concern over Turkey’s military operation in Syrian territories, and stressed “the need for an immediate end to the attacks and the pullout of Turkish forces from Syrian soil given the importance of the humanitarian situation and dangers posed to civilians in the conflict zone.”

The operation has also been condemned by Syria, most Arab nations, and Western countries. The US warned that Turkey could be sanctioned for the operation, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue the offensive.

