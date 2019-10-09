Turkey to lose position in Astana process if it launches aggression: Syria FM

Syria has condemned in strongest terms the hostile intentions of the Turkish army and its build-up at the Syrian borders, affirming that they constitute an outrageous violation of the international law and renewing determination to confront the Turkish aggression by all legitimate means.

A source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA on Wednesday that Syria condemns in strongest terms the reckless statements and hostile intentions of "the Turkish regime" and the military build-up at the Syrian borders which constitute an outrageous violation of the international law and a blatant breach of the International Security Council’s resolutions which affirm respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The source described the Turkish government's intention to launch the operation as "hostile" which clearly shows the Turkish expansionist ambitions in the Syrian territories, and it couldn’t be justified under any pretext.

The statement refuted Turkey's claims regarding the security of the borders as ignorance of Adana Agreement.

The source continued that the Syrian Arab Republic holds some of the Kurdish organizations responsible for what is taking place due to their subordination to the US project as they have been previously warned during the meetings with them against the dangers of that project and to not be tools serving the US policy against their homeland, but these organizations have insisted on being tools in the hands of foreigners.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Republic reaffirms Syria’s sanctity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it affirms determination and willingness to confront the Turkish aggression by all legitimate means and it asserts that it is ready to embrace all of its misled citizens if they return to the righteous road in a way that would guarantee Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

The source concluded by saying “Syria reminds that if Erdogan’s regime insists on launching its aggression, it will classify its self as one of the terrorist organization and armed groups and it will absolutely lose its position a guarantor of Astana process and it will deal a strong blow to the political process as a whole."

