Turkey launches military operation in northeastern Syria against YPG forces

“Operation Peace Spring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes. We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists,” Erdogan wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page on Wednesday.

"We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists," Erdogan pointed out.

Despite the Turkish officials' claims that the operation is going to bring peace to the region and safeguard Syria's territorial integrity, Iran and many other countries have opposed it and warned against its consequences for the region. The Syrian Foreign Ministry in a statement today called Turkey's intention to invade Syria an 'aggression' against Syria's territorial integrity and in blatant violation of international law.

Following Erdogan's announcement witnesses in the Syrian town of Tel Abyad told that sounds of explosions rang out and smoke was rising nearby along the border with Turkey, as people fled the town en masse amid the beginning of the Turkish offensive.