10 October 2019 - 13:13

China wants diplomatic solutions between Turkey, Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called for a diplomatic solution to resolve Turkey's attack to northern Syria, saying China believes that Syrian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected and protected.

"All parties have expressed concern about the possible consequences of Turkey's military action against Syria, and have called on Turkey to limit its actions," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We are now witnessing an increase in efforts to resolve the Syrian-Turkish affairs through diplomacy," he added.

He called on the international community to work together to improve conditions towards reaching a political agreement in Syria and not to add any new challenging factors to the current complicated situation in Syria.

As reported, Turkish troops are continuing their advance into northern Syria following a ground offensive launched as part of the so-called Operation Peace Spring.

