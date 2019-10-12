Iran supporter of Syria’s territorial integrity: MP

“Controversies can be resolved via trilateral or multilateral negotiations,” he noted.

Addressing Turkey’s recent operations in northern Syria, the Iranian MP added that “military invasion will definitely increase tensions in the region, in particular, when it comes to a country such as Syria which has got rid of ISIL, recently .”

On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also stressed that security will not be achieved through acts of aggression and invasion against Syria adding that Iran has offered better options to Turkey to settle the issue.

“We have better alternatives, which we have presented to our friends in Turkey,” Zarif added, referring to the Adana agreement.

“The Adana agreement is still valid,” said Zarif, adding “we can bring the Kurds, the Syrian and Turkish governments together, so that the Syrian Army, in cooperation with the Turkish government, can be in charge of border security. This can be the better path to achieve security.”

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran called for an immediate end to the attacks and withdrawal of Turkish troops from the Syrian territory in an statement, expressing concern about Turkey’s military action inside the Syrian territory and regarding the humanitarian situation and dangers threatening the civilians.

