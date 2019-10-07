Iran’s Khosravi border crossing reopens to Arbaeen pilgrims

The border crossing was closed on Thursday at the request of Iraqi officials due to the recent unrest in Iraq and the curfew in the capital city of Baghdad.

This year, the four borders of Khosravi, Mehran, Chazzabeh, and Shalamcheh are open to Arbaeen pilgrims.

The governor Kermanshah, Hooshang Bazvand, said on Sunday that Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) will provide security of Arbaeen pilgrims at Khosravi border,

“Khosravi is the only Iran-Iraq joint border which leads passengers directly to Baghdad,” he said, adding that “from Khosravi border, the selected road goes to Najaf and then to Karbala,” he added.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hossein is located, to perform mourning rites.

MR/IRN83506217