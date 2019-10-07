Iran ready to transfer 2k Arbaeen pilgrims via Khorramshahr-Basra lines

There is an international maritime passenger terminal with a capacity of 2,000 passengers per day in Khorramshahr Port, Khuzestan, southwest province of Iran, said Nourollah Asadi.

It is possible to transfer passengers simultaneously to the ports of Kuwait and Iraq from Khorramshahr Port, he added.

The infrastructure has been provided to transfer even more than 2,000 Arbaeen pilgrims daily through Khorramshahr-Basra maritime transport, he mentioned.

The distance between Khorramshahr and Basra is 16 nautical miles, he said, adding that traveling between Khoramshahr and Basra will take one hour by vessels.

Every year, millions of Shia and Sunni Muslims, as well as Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD. This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

