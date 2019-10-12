Police seized 500 kg drugs in SW Iran

The Prosecutor General of Omidiyeh Arsalan Karimi said on Saturday that following large-scale intelligence operations, the police forces seized 500 kilograms opium in Omidiyeh which was destined to Ahwaz.

Two smugglers were arrested and has been handed over to the judicial officials, he added.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

MNA/IRN83513146