Police seize 2 tons of drugs in Iran’s Saravan

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Monday that following the intelligence activities, the anti-narcotics police have been informed about the smuggling of a big haul of illicit drugs by a drug trafficking gang to Saravan form east borders of Iran.

Three smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 1,333 kg opium, 648 kg hashish, 10 kg crystal, 9 kg morphine, 4 kg heroin, and 2 kg of other illicit drugs, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

