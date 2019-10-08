FM Zarif urges Turkey to respect Syria’s territorial integrity

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey have talked about the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation on Monday night.

Zarif voiced opposition to military action, urging respect for Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

He stressed the need for the fight against terrorism and for the establishment of stability and security in Syria and described the Adana agreement as the best approach for Syria and Turkey and for addressing their concerns.

For his part, Cavusoglu emphasized the need to respect Syria’s territorial integrity, saying Turkey’s operation in that region would be temporary.

Reports indicate that Turkey has just started shelling the positions of the People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria. The Turkish operation started after the US in a major shift in its policy gave the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington's long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

MNA/PR