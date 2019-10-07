US retreat from Syria confirms Iran' view of Trump administration: US senator

"If reports about US retreat in Syria are accurate, the Trump administration has made a grave mistake that will have implications far beyond Syria," he tweeted.

"It would confirm Iran's view of this administration & embolden then to escalate hostile attacks which in turn could trigger much broader & more dangerous regional war," he added.

His tweet came while Turkey is preparing for a military operation in the north of Syria and the US President Donald Trump has reiterated his administration's commitment to withdraw troops from Syria.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump wrote, "The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight." Trump reiterated that he is pulling the US troops from conflict zones where there are no national interests.

In a statement, the White House said Turkey will soon carry out its "long-planned operation" into northern Syria.

"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS [Daesh] territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area," said the statement.

"After our conversation yesterday [Sunday] evening, as Mr. President [Donald Trump] stated, the retreat has begun," Erdogan told reporters at Ankara's Esenboga International Airport before his departure for a two-day visit to Serbia, Anadolu Agency reported.

Also, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey is determined to ensure the country's security by clearing the region from the terrorists.

"Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, we have supported the territorial integrity of this country, and we will continue to support it. We are determined to ensure the survival and security of our country by clearing the region from terrorists," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Turkey will contribute to peace and stability in Syria, he added.

MNA/