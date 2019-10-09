Untrustworthy US betrays own allies: Nasrallah

“No one can rely on (the United States of) America and an agreement struck with it because of the latter’s disloyalty and treachery,” Seyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an address to his supporters in a televised speech at Sayed al-Shuhadaa Complex in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday evening.

Nasrallah then pointed to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US forces from northeastern Syria, saying, “America broke faith with Kurds at once, and abandoned them. Such a fate awaits anyone who trusts Washington.”

“Americans can’t be trusted at all since they break promise with anyone who depends on them, and left them alone,” the Hezbollah chief said, Press TV reported.

The unexpected announcement by President Trump that he would draw down the US military presence in Syria to make way for Turkish troops was greeted by the Kurds as a betrayal of the trust established during the fight, which has cost the lives of more than 12,000 members of the SDF.

For the Kurds, the decision to permit Turkey to invade marked the latest in a long history of betrayals of Kurdish aspirations by the US.

MNA/PR