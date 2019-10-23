Iran has no plans to join FATF: President chief of staff

He made the remarks on the sidelines of today’s cabinet meeting and added, “presently, Iran does not intend to join the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).”

He pointed to the upcoming visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Azeri capital Baku and said, “President Rouhani will visit Baku at the official invitation of his Azeri counterpart for participating in the Non-Aligned movement (NAM) summit.”

In this visit, President Rouhani will meet and hold talks with some heads of participating countries especially Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on issues of mutual concerns.

With regards to the agreement made between Russia and Turkey about Syria, he added, “Iran understands Turkey's security concerns about the presence of militant groups on borders of this country shared with Syria and we believe that issue must be addressed in line with removing security concerns in Turkey.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi stated, “Iran believes that Syria’s territorial integrity must be preserved and events should be addressed in line with preventing this country [Syria] from division.”

The agreement made between Russia and Turkey yesterday helped territorial integrity in Syria, he said, adding, “this agreement led to continuation of ceasefire and also stopped Turkish military operations on Syria.”

He further noted that Iran has amicable ties with two countries of Turkey and Syria and will make its utmost effort to maintain Iran’s mediating role on the recent issues.

