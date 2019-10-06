Foreign military attaches visit exhibition of downed intruding drones

Different intruding drones, including the debris of recently downed US Global Hawk, have been demonstrated in the event which opened on September 21 at Tehran’s Holy Defense Museum.

Military attaches of some 20 countries including Germany, Italy, Austria, Japan, Venezuela, China, and Brazil paid a visit to the expo on Sunday.

Ali Asghar Jafari, the director of the Holy Defense Museum, accompanied the foreign guests today and answered their questions regarding different defense systems and drones.

He said that the exhibition shows that the Global Arrogance is on its knees before the Iranian nation. “Our country doesn’t praise war … this museum has been named ‘Holy Defense’ since the Iranian nation has not initiated any war at least in the past 300 years.”

