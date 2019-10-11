Iran’s resistance against enemies knows no limits: IRGC cmdr.

“Iranian nation’s resistance in face of enemies knows no boundaries,” he said on Friday while addressing IRGC personnel in Ardabil, northwest Iran.

“We will not let the enemy set foot on our soil and with our presence in thousands of kilometers away from our borders, we will prevent the enemy’s plots and hostilities,” he highlighted.

“IRGC will expand the geography of resistance and when the enemy sees the growth of this geography and the Islamic Republic’s discourse then it should leave the field,” he added.

He went on to say that the spirit of resistance in the Iranian nation has disappointed and confused enemies, adding, “Today, we have a grave responsibility to continue the path of resistance.”

Elsewhere, pointing to Saudi aggression on Yemen, Salami said that “Yemenis are an oppressed but resistant nation who have overcome enemies with all might and with God’s will despite being under heavy attacks.”

“Today, the Americans and the British are mediating for a truce and are pleading Yemenis for a ceasefire,” he said, adding that one of the weakest Muslim nations stood tall against the most powerful ‘system of evil’ and earned victory by God’s grace.

MNA/ 4743437