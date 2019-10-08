Iran’s defense achievements fuels fear in enemies’ heart: top cmdr.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Defense Industry Exhibition.

"In newly manufactured weapons, specific attention has been paid to the basic needs of the armed forces in strategic and tactical fields and elites of the defense industry are now self-confident to convert their ideas to final products in a short period of time," he said.

Earlier on October 3, Brigadier General Dadras said that all threats are strictly monitored and supervised in Iran’s Army Force in a way that relevant research and thinking centers have been designed in order to confront these threats.

“Today, Americans seek their benefit in West Asia, because, they feel that they can do everything by relying on their power,” he said.

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is thinking of establishing unity and amity among Muslims and defending the oppressed people while the global powers are seeking to create a world where Americans can dominate the world, he stated.

Unity and amity of Muslims with one another will create security for the West Asian region, Dadras emphasized.

