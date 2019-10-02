Moallem hails Iran's support during Syrian fight against terrorism

Speaking to the Lebanese al-Mayadeen network on Wednesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem said that it was Iran that stood beside Syria in the fight against terrorist groups.

"While some Arab countries were stabbing us in the back Iran supported our fight against terrorism," Moallem said.

Meanwhile, he rejected that Iran has a military presence in Syria, saying that only some Iranian advisors are helping the Syrian troops in the fight against terrorism based on mutual respect.

The Syrian foreign minister further condemned the US military presence in Syria's soil under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

The top diplomat further advised the Syrian Kurds not to trust the United States.

