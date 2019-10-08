Iraqi govt., nation to overcome internal issues

He said that “recent unrest in Iraq will be resolved by the government, people and influential figures of this country.”

He went on to say that these crises will have no effect on grand Arba’een March.

Iraqi people have faced many challenges both during and after the US military invasion to this country but they have always been able to overcome crises under the auspices and vigilance of all parties, factions, personalities, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi pointed to strangers who are trying to take advantage of this situation and added, “these events are related to the internal issue in Iraq and will soon be resolved by the government and people of Iraq, all groups, political and religious figures, Marjas as well as influential people of this country and there is no worry about this issue.”

With regard to annual Arba’een ceremonies, he said, “it is predicted that this spiritual rites and rituals will be performed more gloriously in the current year as compared to the previous years and these events happened in this country will not have a special effect on this magnificent march and a great number of people both from Iran and around the world will join this grand gathering.”

MA/4740171