Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Iran on Oct. 12: report

The sources told “Dawn” Daily that Khan would travel to Tehran first where he would meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday with the aim of advancing the mediation initiative in the region.

The report added that Khan will next leave Tehran for Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

According to the report, the mediation initiative is being taken at the request of Saudi Arabia; Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had during Khan’s last visit to Saudi Arabia asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran as Saudi Arabia wanted to avoid war.

