Iran remains committed to cause of dialogue, diplomacy

"We leave Rome with a sense of deep appreciation to Italy and Oman for co-hosting this important round of Iran-United States indirect talks," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on X.

"We remain committed to the cause of dialogue & diplomacy as our world continues to face unprecedented challenges and threats to the rule of law and common human values," he stressed.

The Rome talks marked the second round of indirect discussions between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, with Oman playing the role of the mediator.

Talks were held at the residence of Oman’s ambassador to Italy, with both delegations stationed in separate rooms.

The two sides agreed to continue the talks at the expert level within days.

MP/