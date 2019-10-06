  1. Politics
6 October 2019 - 23:09

Iran's Leader says enemies' plots cannot divide inseparable Iranian, Iraqi nations

Iran's Leader says enemies' plots cannot divide inseparable Iranian, Iraqi nations

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described Iranian and Iraqi nations as two inseparable nations interwoven by their love for Imam Hussein (PBUH).

"Iran and Iraq are two nations whose bodies, hearts, and souls are connected to each other through their faith in Allah and their love for Ahle al-Beyt and Hossein bin Ali (PBUH) and their ties grow stronger on a daily basis. The enemies seek to divide [them] but they have failed. Their conspiracy will have no impact," Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has written in a tweet in apparent reaction to foreign-orchestrated unrest in neighboring Iraq over the past days before the million-people Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq.

Every year, millions of Shia and Sunni Muslims, as well as Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

