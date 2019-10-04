Shalamcheh border open to Arba'een pilgrims: official

Presently, the crossing of pilgrims heading to Iraq for Arba'een rituals is going smoothly, he added.

He pointed to the allocation of 24 gates for the crossing of foreign nationals from Shalamcheh Border and added, “for this purpose, a separate route has been provided for easy transit of foreign nationals via this border.”

All necessary facilities and amenities have been provided for the crossing of Arba'een pilgrims via Shalamcheh border and there is no concern in this regard, Hamidi emphasized.

He put the number of Iranian and foreign pilgrims who crossed the border last year at more than 535,000.

Shalamcheh is located at 15th km west of Khorramshahr and is the most important border crossing in Khuzestan province, earmarked for crossing of Arba'een pilgrims.

