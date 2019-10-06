Army to employ drones to ensure border security during Arbaeen: cmdr.

“The Army is closely watching all the Iranian borders through different methods to ensure the borders' security,” Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told reporters while visiting Mehran border region.

“The force has employed unmanned aerial vehicles for such cause,” he added.

The top commander noted that the Army’s divisions have also been busy providing other services to the pilgrims who are going to the holy city of Karbala on foot, including accommodations and healthcare.

The Iranian Army had also flown homegrown drones, balloons and quadcopters in previous years to ensure the security of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hossein is located, to perform mourning rites.

MR/4737978